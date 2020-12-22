Advertisement

Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner confirms COVID-19 vaccine will be covered for all

Healthcare workers receive Moderna vaccine
(KGNS)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday, the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance issued a bulletin affirming that the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided at no cost for all Wisconsin residents.

“As the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continues, we want to ensure that every Wisconsinite knows they have access to the vaccine without any cost barriers,” said Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable. “Regardless of who your insurance company is, or if you even have insurance coverage, Wisconsin residents can be assured that they will not be charged to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

As described in the bulletin and in accordance with federal guidance, all health insurers will be prohibited from applying cost-sharing for the vaccine or for any costs associated with the administration of the vaccine, and anyone without health insurance will also be able to get vaccinated without out-of-pocket costs.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently being distributed in accordance with federal and state guidelines with health care personnel, people in long-term care and assisted living facilities, and other essential workers receiving priority access.

