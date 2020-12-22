Advertisement

UW Madison nursing student gives free gas to health care workers

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A University of Wisconsin- Madison nursing student gave $930 worth of gas to health care workers on Monday to say thank you for the work they do.

“God’s blessed us with money and so I would love to pay it forward as much as I can,” said Mikayla Srnka.

She stood on University Avenue with a sign that read “Free Gas 4 Healthcare Workers” and had her brother help her fill up people’s tanks.

“Because of COVID-19 I know that health care workers have been working so hard and I appreciate everything they do,” Srnka said.

Physician Carlos Jaramillo said he and his fellow frontline workers have been seeing longer hours and are much more stressed at work.

“It’s really touching when people are thankful for the work that we do,” said Jaramillo.

Srnka hopes to get her nursing degree and becoming an international traveling nurse practitioner.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding
A clipper system will produce light to moderate snow Sunday night.
First Alert Weather: More chances of snow before Christmas
Slippery roads are expected for the morning drive.
First Alert Weather: Light snow returns, arctic blast for Christmas
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at 87

Latest News

After those fires, the Port Edwards community has not been shy in helping those families get...
Port Edwards community comes together after two house fires
As part of Newschannel 7′s “Faces of COVID-19” series, we’re introducing you to a family in...
The Faces of COVID-19: Wausau family navigates Christmas after COVID-19 diagnoses, 28-day quarantine
Stevens Point light display brightens neighborhood, benefits Humane Society of Portage Co.
Stevens Point light display brightens neighborhood, benefits Humane Society of Portage Co.
Seven Packers named to Pro Bowl