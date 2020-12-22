Traditional holiday potatoes with a little spice

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the great potato debate and everyone seems to have a personal favorite: how to make perfect mashed potatoes.

With skins or without? Russets, Yukon Golds, reds, or whites.

Sarah Agena with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association suggests trying something new to spice up those traditional holiday potatoes. She says the family will love this spin on a traditional favorite.

Ingredients for Jalapeno, Cheddar, and Chili Powder Mashed Potatoes (Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association)

Jalapeno, Cheddar, and Chili Powder Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

Servings: 4

Instructions

Add potatoes to a large pot and cover with water. Add salt and bring to a boil for 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Meanwhile, place milk and butter in a small sauce pan and heat over low heat until butter is melted and milk is steaming. Once potatoes are cooked, strain and transfer to a medium mixing bowl. Using a potato masher, smash potatoes with milk and butter mixture and season with salt and pepper. Chop ends off jalapenos and slice in half lengthwise. Use a small spoon and remove seeds. Dice. Cut cheddar into small cubes. Stir jalapenos, cheddar and chili powder into the potatoes.

