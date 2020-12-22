Tomah VA to begin staff vaccinations Tuesday afternoon

TOMAH, Wis. (WSAW) -The Tomah VA has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The first vaccine will be administered to staff beginning at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Monday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers announced the state will receive an initial shipment of 16,000 doses, and in the coming weeks, will receive a total of 100,000 doses. Moderna’s vaccine can be stored in normal freezers, allowing it to be directly shipped to vaccinating units.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.