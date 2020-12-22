Advertisement

Tomah VA to begin staff vaccinations Tuesday afternoon

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WSAW) -The Tomah VA has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The first vaccine will be administered to staff beginning at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Monday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers announced the state will receive an initial shipment of 16,000 doses, and in the coming weeks, will receive a total of 100,000 doses. Moderna’s vaccine can be stored in normal freezers, allowing it to be directly shipped to vaccinating units.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Wind chill values early Christmas Eve
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Day issued for Wednesday into Thursday
Jupiter and Saturn form the 'Christmas Star" Monday night
Jupiter and Saturn will form the ‘Christmas Star’ Monday night
Newman Catholic Logo
Newman Catholic girls basketball head coach resigns
Site of Lincoln County property damage
Sheriff’s Department investigating damage to camper at site of 100 year old church

Latest News

Healthcare workers receive Moderna vaccine
Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner confirms COVID-19 vaccine will be covered for all
Wisconsin to offer residents free at-home COVID-19 tests
Recipe to spice and flavor up your holiday mashed potatoes
Recipe to spice and flavor up your holiday mashed potatoes
Aspirus Wausau Hospital receives first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Aspirus Wausau Hospital receives first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine