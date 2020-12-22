The Faces of COVID-19: Wausau family navigates Christmas after COVID-19 diagnoses, 28-day quarantine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As part of Newschannel 7′s “Faces of COVID-19” series, we’re introducing you to a family in Wausau scaling back their Christmas because of the pandemic.

That decision comes after they were forced to call off Thanksgiving because of positive COVID tests.

Like many families right now, the Texale family was navigating virtual learning and the stress of the holidays. Then mom and dad got COVID-19.

“It’s been a heck of a ride, to be honest,” said Angel Texale, a mom of 3 kids, the oldest of which was home doing 7th grade as Wausau continues with a hybrid model of learning.

Like every parent, Angel and her husband Luciano just want their three young kids to be happy and healthy.

“You always want to give them the world,” she said, smiling.

Two of the kids starting with fully virtual school took its toll. Angel went part-time at her job and even took time off to help out.

“There were some tears shed, hard days. And you want to fix it and you can’t. You just can’t. I mean, you’re at the mercy of everything that’s out there, and trying to do the best you can, and even taking the precautions we did, we still had to deal with it ourselves,” Texale said.

“It” being COVID-19. Angel tested positive in November.

“When I did get it, it really does affect your lungs, even for people who are healthy, like I don’t have any medical conditions, anything like that, and I still ended up in the emergency room with it,” she said, explaining it was scary to have to go, but she took a turn for the better afterward. “You feel fine in the morning and then by the end of the day you feel like you just want to drop to the floor. It’s so exhausting, and it just wears on your body.”

But she isolated from her whole family and recovered. Then, her husband got it.

“It took him down. He was sick for quite some time,” she said.

But if the kids ever got COVID-19, they didn’t get sick, and quarantined anyway.

“It was kind of odd, we were like just waiting for it, once he started to show symptoms,” she said, surprised not one of her kids felt sick.

The family quarantined for 28 days total. Because of how Angel and her husband struggled with COVID-19, they opted for a birthday parade for their daughter’s 5th birthday over a family party.

“They did a couple loops around the block and honked and beeped. She still had a really good attitude about it and was still really excited, but I wish we could’ve done more,” she said.

Now they’re changing their Christmas plans.

“My nephews, they have compromised systems, and babies,” she said, not wanting to risk anyone going through what her family did. “That’s the only time we really get together is birthdays and holidays, so not to have that, it really puts a damper on it.”

They’re seeing small groups of family each weekend and spending Christmas day at home.

“We really decided just to keep everything separate and put time in between all of it,” she said.

Angel’s hoping the new year ushers in a sense of normalcy for her family.

“We’ll end the year a little different, but next year will be a whole lot better,” she said. And for all that’s going on, she’s staying positive for her kids.

