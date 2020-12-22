Advertisement

Technology and gadgets to help you jump start your New Year resolutions

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The week between Christmas and New Year is usually a slow one – schools and businesses, in-home and out take a break, many of us take time off and we find ourselves eating big meals, snacking more, and sitting around at home. But come December 31, we will be making all kinds of resolutions to work-out more, eat less, save money and do better.

Colleen Burns, Mom-on-the-Run says this is a great time to get off the couch and get out of the house, get a little fresh air and kick-start those New Year Resolutions. On Tuesday, she joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to show us how we can use that week between Christmas and New Year to get a jump-start on our new selves, and with a few days before Christmas you may even think of a gift or two that can help.

