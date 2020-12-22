Stevens Point light show raising money for Portage County Humane Society

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - 280,000 lights. That’s the number of lights that Stevens Point homeowner and publisher of the Point and Plover Home magazine Dan Weiler has on his “Weily World” light show at his home on 1728 Willow Springs Drive.

“It takes me 3 weeks of 10 hours a day, so I start on November 1 and get done on November 21,” Weiler said.

With about 180 outlets that are plugged in, Dan has his hands full just getting all of the lights turned on.

“Set up all the displays and the last two displays are two straight days of plugging stuff in,” Weiler added.

This year Dan and his family are collecting donations for the Humane Society of Portage County, with the goal of raising $2,000.

“A lot of their fundraisers had to be canceled or postponed. We love animals, our family does so I thought it’d be a great way to raise money for them,” Weiler explained.

Right now Dan has raised over $1,200 dollars with about a month left to raise funds. Humane Society officials say every dollar helps.

“We have a lot of animals that come in that are surrenders or strays or abandoned. We appreciate this, we stretch every dollar,” Sherri Galle-Teske said.

With the new partnership this year, Dan and his family have a special surprise for people at the end of the show.

“At the donation box from six to eight o’clock, my daughters are actually there with puppies that people can hold. It was a nice tie in with the Humane Society,” Weiler said.

The light show runs daily from 4:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. until January 10.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.