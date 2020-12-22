Seven Packers named to Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The NFL announced that the Packers have seven original Pro Bowl selections. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams, left tackle David Bakhtiari, guard Elgton Jenkins, linebacker Za’Darius Smith, corner Jaire Alexander and running back Aaron Jones have all been named to the Pro Bowl roster.

This is the most original selections Green Bay has had since seven players were selected in 2011.

The only player not selected as a starter was Jones, the most starters the Packers have had since Vince Lambardi’s final year as head coach in 1967 when Willie Wood, Herb Adderley, Dave Robinson, Forest Gregg, Jerry Kramer, Boyd Dowler and Bob Jeter all earned Pro Bowl starting honors.

This is Rodgers’ ninth Pro Bowl bid, tying him with Gregg and Brett Favre for the most in Packers history. Rodgers previously was selected in 2009, ’11, ’12, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’18 and ’19.

Meanwhile, Adams is the first Packers receiver to make four consecutive Pro Bowls (2017-20) since James Lofton made six in a row from 1980-85.

Bakhtiari was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season and third time overall.

One year after being “snubbed” during initial balloting for the Pro Bowl, Smith was voted as a starter after registering a team-high 11½ sacks and three forced fumbles. He also garnered the most fan votes among NFC outside linebackers.

Alexander, Jones and Jenkins are all first-time Pro Bowl selections, with Alexander and Jenkins becoming the first draft picks of Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst to make a Pro Bowl team.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.