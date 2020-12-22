Prayer vigil planned to honor healthcare workers

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Community members are invited to join together tonight for a prayer vigil to honor area healthcare workers.

Area churches are asking people to join them in a day of prayer and fasting culminating in a prayer vigil tonight at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Marshfield Medical Center-Weston at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles and park facing the buildings with their headlights and emergency flashers on. At 7 p.m., tune your radio to 89Q as local pastors lead the group in prayer, followed by a number of Christmas carols and a “honk of hope” for the staff and patients.

At Aspirus, people are asked to park west half of the Plaza Drive parking lot. At Marshfield Medical Center-Weston, you should park on Ministry Parkway.

Organizers say this is a way to come together and do something positive for our local healthcare workers who “have tirelessly cared for our friends, neighbors, and community members through change, uncertainty, exposure risk, and layers of PPE.”

Vigil Map Dec. 22, 2020 (Todd Hostetler | WSAW)

