Port Edwards community comes together after two house fires

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Two families in Port Edwards are displaced from their homes after two unrelated fires.

The first happened Wednesday, Dec. 16 on the 100 block of Adams Avenue.

Investigators said a grease fire in the kitchen is to blame for the cause of the fire.

Everyone made it out safe, but the mother received burns and is recovering in Madison.

The second fire happened Saturday, Dec. 19, just off of Port Road and the cause of that fire was a wood burner left unattended inside a garage.

The family wasn’t hurt, but they lost their four dogs, and the home is a total loss.

After those fires, the Port Edwards community has not been shy in helping those families get through this hard time.

“Everybody has been very charitable and coming together to rally around them,” Port Edwards Police Chief Scott Drew said.

Neighbors all around Port Edwards saw it as an opportunity to help in any way they can.

“It’s absolutely amazing, the village of Port Edwards is just-- it’s always been a tight-knit community and we always have watched out for others and it’s just very amazing to see the outpouring of support,” Drew said.

Right now there are two separate fundraisers, one for each family.

B’s Tap House is raising money and clothes donations for the family from Saturday’s fire.

The other fundraiser was set up by Drew and the fire department at Nekoosa Bank, they’ve raised over $4,000 plus gift cards.

“I am so thankful for everyone in this community that has helped my daughter and my grandkids because right now it’s Christmastime and I’m just very, very thankful,” mother of the victim Vicki Mentzel said.

But that’s not all, the Port Edwards school district collected clothes and gift card donations as well.

“People want a bright spot in their holiday, a tragedy such as a fire takes that away and so I think as neighbors and for the school district to be a good neighbor, it’s important for us to be involved in this,” Port Edwards School District Administrator Kyle Cronan said.

With these families losing everything during this time of year, it makes the community’s help that much more special.

“It means so much to our hearts at this time because it’s Christmas time and without having a home… I am so thankful the kids will be able to have a Christmas,” Mentzel said.

The school district said they have received plenty of clothing for the families, but they are still accepting monetary donations at all of the fundraisers.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.