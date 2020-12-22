Advertisement

Gov. Evers sets spring election to fill Fitzgerald’s seat

State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald
State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has scheduled a special election this spring to fill outgoing Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat.

Evers issued an executive order Tuesday scheduling the election for April 6 in southeastern Wisconsin’s 13th Senate District. The election will coincide with the state’s spring election.

A primary for Fitzgerald’s seat will be held Feb. 6 if necessary. Candidates can begin circulating nomination papers Tuesday. They must file them with state election officials by 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Fitzgerald, a Juneau Republican, won an open seat in Congress in November’s elections.

Evers last week scheduled a special election for April 6 to fill Republican Rep. John Nygren’s seat. Nygren, co-chairman of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee, abruptly resigned on Dec. 1 to pursue unspecified opportunities in the private sector.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Wind chill values early Christmas Eve
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Day issued for Wednesday into Thursday
Jupiter and Saturn form the 'Christmas Star" Monday night
Jupiter and Saturn will form the ‘Christmas Star’ Monday night
Newman Catholic Logo
Newman Catholic girls basketball head coach resigns
Site of Lincoln County property damage
Sheriff’s Department investigating damage to camper at site of 100 year old church

Latest News

Dane County spent nearly $730K on presidential recount
Aspirus Wausau Hospital received the Moderna vaccine
Aspirus Wausau Hospital receives Moderna vaccine
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,...
Sen. Johnson says national debt will be $29T by end of fiscal year