Advertisement

Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A U.S. college student and her boyfriend are in prison in the Cayman Islands after violating COVID-19 protocols.

Skylar Mack, 18, is a pre-med major at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

Her grandmother says she visited the Cayman Islands last month and was supposed to isolate for two weeks.

Instead, she attended her boyfriend’s jet ski competition a few days later. Attendees reported Mack and she was arrested.

Mack initially faced community service and a fine, but according to a local newspaper, a prosecutor appealed for a stricter sentence.

She was sentenced to four months in prison, but her sentence was reduced to two months on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Wind chill values early Christmas Eve
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Day issued for tomorrow into Thursday
Jupiter and Saturn form the 'Christmas Star" Monday night
Jupiter and Saturn will form the ‘Christmas Star’ Monday night
Newman Catholic Logo
Newman Catholic girls basketball head coach resigns
Site of Lincoln County property damage
Sheriff’s Department investigating damage to camper at site of 100 year old church

Latest News

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for Harris’ Senate seat
Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis
A husky named Jax fell through the ice on a frozen pond.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue dog from frozen New York pond
Students from around the area discuss how the pandemic may affect their grades
Students from around the area discuss how the pandemic may affect their grades
Prayer vigil to honor front line workers tonight in Weston
Prayer vigil to honor front line workers tonight in Weston