COVID-19 and Christmas: How to celebrate safely

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Nobody wants to bring COVID-19 to the party, so the Marathon County Health Department and CDC are asking families not to risk it and to stay home for Christmas

To stop the spread, health officials are recommending people only share their celebrations with those in their household. While college students are part of the family, the household circle does not include them.

Today there are a lot of fun ways to celebrate with your extended family safely. Melissa Moore with the Marathon County Health Department recommends holding a virtual party that includes cooking, eating, and gift opening via one of the many free video chat services.

“Unfortunately with 2020. There’s a lot of focus on what we can do versus what we can do and there’s a lot that we can do to celebrate this holiday safely. So we just encourage people, be creative, go out, you know, connect with people, however you can.,” Moore said.

Other suggestions include preparing a meal or presents for a contactless delivery or opening gifts outside and spread apart.

If you do plan to host a party, the CDC recommends that everyone wear a mask. They also suggest that everyone brings their own meals, one person passes out all the food, and limit alcohol consumption.

If inside Moore said to open a window to create airflow, and try and keep everyone spread out.

“While there’s a lot we don’t know about the virus yet we know that it really doesn’t care who you are or what traditions you have it really cares about what you do. We just want the community to move into this next calendar year safely and as healthy as possible,” Moore said.

