Coronavirus in Wisconsin: State reports 120 COVID-19 deaths

MADISON Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services added 120 more people to the COVID-19 death toll, the most in a single day. The disease caused by the coronavirus has now killed 4,545 people in the state, which is almost 1 in every 100 people diagnosed with the virus.

Deaths were reported in 28 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties: Barron, Bayfield, Brown (3), Calumet (3), Clark, Columbia (2), Dane (27), Dodge (6), Iron (3), Jefferson (2), Juneau, Kenosha (6), Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lincoln, Marathon (2), Milwaukee (37), Outagamie (2), Ozaukee (2), Racine (3), Rock, Sheboygan (3), St. Croix, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha (5) and Wood counties.

Wisconsin is averaging 60 deaths a day over the past week (that rolling average was 51 a day ago). The death rate jumped to 0.99% from 0.96% as new coronavirus cases stayed below 2,500. The death rate has been below 1.0% since October 9.

Case and death numbers for Wisconsin counties are listed later in this article. All 72 counties reported at least two new cases -- and as many as 402 -- on Tuesday.

The state says 2,403 people tested positive for the coronavirus out of 6,852 results for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. That’s a 35.07% positivity rate, the highest in a week, but the 7-day average for the positivity rate continued falling and is at 29.28%. Health experts want a positivity rate closer to 5% to consider the virus getting under control.

Looking at results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19, the DHS reports 14,819 tests completed Monday, including 1,268 that were positive, and the 7-day positivity rate moved up slightly to 9.1% from 9.0%. These numbers are very preliminary and include negative tests that are undergoing further review. They take about two weeks to finalize. We emphasize that reporting one result per person rather than every test is considered a better indicator of the spread of the virus in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

A total 461,015 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since its appearance in the state February 5. According to the DHS, 421,506 of them are considered recovered (91.5%), and 34,862 cases are still active (7.6%). A person is considered recovered if it’s been 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms or were medically cleared, though some may feel lingering effects from their infection.

State updates

Gov. Tony Evers announced at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be made available -- for free -- to anyone who wants them. A person can test themselves or family members, even if they don’t have symptoms, then send it to a lab for testing. The Vault Medical Services kit is the first saliva test to get emergency-use authorization from the FDA and normally costs $119. CLICK HERE for details and a link to request a test kit.

Monday, Gov. Evers said hospitals and clinics in Wisconsin are expecting shipments of the Moderna vaccine this week. It’s the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency-use authorization from the FDA. Frontline health care workers began receiving the Pfizer vaccine last week. Wisconsin expects an initial shipment of 16,000 doses, and ultimately 100,000 doses in the coming weeks. The governor says 29,000 doses will be allocated to vaccinating residents and staff members at long-term care facilities beginning December 28. The state is updating vaccine information at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.

Hospitalizations declined

Forty-eight people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the fewest since 47 were hospitalized on September 28. A total 20,168 people have now been hospitalized at some time for COVID-19 treatment, or 4.4% of all coronavirus cases. An average 120 people are being hospitalized each day, based on the 7-day average that’s also been declining for a week.

As of Monday’s Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) report, there were 1,308 people hospitalized for COVID-19 with 272 people in intensive care. We’ll get updated numbers later Tuesday afternoon.

Currently

hospitalized 24-hour

change Currently in

ICU 24-hour

change Statewide

(134 hospitals) 1,308 +40 272 -20 Fox Valley region

(8 counties, 13 hospitals) 66 -2 8 -1 Northeast region

(7 counties, 10 hospitals) 105 +4 27 -1 Alternate Care Facility 3 No change N/A N/A

Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds helps relieve the strain on state hospitals by treating patients who are close to being discharged but still need some care, such as oxygen. State health officials say as of last Friday it’s treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14.

Hospital readiness

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 225 ICU beds (15.3%) and 18.5% (2,071) of all the beds in the state’s 134 hospitals are open. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The Fox Valley region has 6 of its 104 intensive care beds (5.8%) open and 129 beds open overall (15.1%). There is only 1 intermediate care bed available among the eight-county region’s 10 hospitals.

The Northeast region has 36 of its 207 ICU beds (17.4%) open and 247 beds open overall (25.8%).

We’ll get updated figures from the hospital association later Monday afternoon.

The number of hospitals with less than 7 days’ worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) remains unchanged: 18 hospitals need gowns, 14 need paper medical masks, 10 need goggles, and 7 need N95 masks.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES IN PROGRESS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,258 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 960 cases (+9) (14 deaths)

Barron – 4,292 cases (+34) (54 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 886 cases (+4) (17 deaths) (+1)

Brown – 25,317 cases (+203) (160 deaths) (+3)

Buffalo – 940 cases (+3) (6 deaths)

Burnett – 966 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Calumet – 4,543 cases (+13) (34 deaths) (+3)

Chippewa – 5,666 cases (+20) (65 deaths)

Clark – 2,668 cases (+9) (47 deaths) (+1)

Columbia – 4,040 cases (+9) (27 deaths) (+2)

Crawford – 1,517 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Dane – 31,867 cases (+89) (163 deaths) (+27)

Dodge – 10,085 cases (+55) (113 deaths) (+6)

Door - 1,905 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Douglas – 2,907 cases (+21) (16 deaths)

Dunn – 3,327 cases (+6) (21 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,857 cases (+31) (70 deaths)

Florence - 391 cases (+2) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 10,028 cases (+25) (61 deaths)

Forest - 813 cases (+10) (21 deaths)

Grant – 3,982 cases (+16) (77 deaths)

Green – 2,160 cases (+6) (8 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,361 cases (+10) (10 deaths)

Iowa - 1,604 cases (+11) (5 deaths)

Iron - 410 cases (+4) (13 deaths) (+3)

Jackson - 2,244 cases (+9) (13 deaths)

Jefferson – 6,310 cases (+19) (53 deaths) (+2)

Juneau - 2,345 cases (+13) (9 deaths) (+1)

Kenosha – 11,693 cases (+108) (202 deaths) (+6)

Kewaunee - 1,972 cases (+18) (23 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 9,608 cases (+32) (53 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,198 cases (+5) (5 deaths)

Langlade - 1,739 cases (+10) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,333 cases (+26) (39 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 5,822 cases (+24) (50 deaths)

Marathon – 11,410 cases (+59) (145 deaths) (+2)

Marinette - 3,451 cases (+13) (39 deaths)

Marquette – 1,127 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Menominee - 690 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Milwaukee – 81,526 (+402) (942 deaths) (+37)

Monroe – 3,274 cases (+18) (21 deaths)

Oconto – 3,625 cases (+11) (37 deaths)

Oneida - 2,718 cases (+7) (47 deaths)

Outagamie – 15,557 cases (+83) (153 deaths) (+2)

Ozaukee - 5,918 cases (+54) (47 deaths) (+2)

Pepin – 612 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Pierce – 2,793 cases (+21) (25 deaths)

Polk – 2,873 cases (+17) (22 deaths)

Portage – 5,326 cases (+18) (45 deaths)

Price – 893 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Racine – 16,636 cases (+139) (239 deaths) (+3)

Richland - 1,031 cases (+5) (13 deaths)

Rock – 11,529 cases (+38) (106 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,067 cases (+6) (11 deaths)

Sauk – 4,282 cases (+25) (27 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,143 cases (+10) (10 deaths)

Shawano – 4,050 cases (+18) (54 deaths)

Sheboygan – 10,914 cases (+20) (87 deaths) (+3)

St. Croix – 5,283 cases (+40) (27 deaths) (+2)

Taylor - 1,534 cases (+8) (13 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,858 cases (+8) (26 deaths)

Vernon – 1,419 cases (+5) (22 deaths)

Vilas - 1,531 cases (+19) (21 deaths)

Walworth – 7,329 cases (+52) (82 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 972 cases (+13) (11 deaths) (+1)

Washington – 10,989 cases (+73) (93 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 32,697 cases (+253) (310 deaths) (+5)

Waupaca – 4,015 cases (+25) (95 deaths)

Waushara – 1,883 cases (+3) (14 deaths)

Winnebago – 14,701 cases (+33) (146 deaths)

Wood – 5,345 cases (+26) (38 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 186 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 447 cases (28 deaths)

Chippewa - 504 cases (10 deaths)

Delta – 2,437 cases (57 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,930 cases (53 deaths)

Gogebic - 699 cases (13 deaths)

Houghton – 1,550 cases (21 deaths)

Iron – 750 cases (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 62 cases (1 death)

Luce – 125 cases

Mackinac - 253 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3,033 cases (49 deaths)

Menominee - 1,387 cases (24 deaths)

Ontonagon – 274 cases (14 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 196 cases (3 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.