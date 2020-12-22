Advertisement

Aspirus receives Moderna vaccine

Aspirus Wausau Hospital received the Moderna vaccine
Aspirus Wausau Hospital received the Moderna vaccine
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital received the Moderna vaccine at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the vaccine is currently stored in the AWH inpatient pharmacy freezer and is scheduled to be given to frontline workers Tuesday afternoon.

Monday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers announced the state will receive an initial shipment of 16,000 doses, and in the coming weeks, will receive a total of 100,000 doses. Moderna’s vaccine can be stored in normal freezers, allowing it to be directly shipped to vaccinating units.

Take a look at the difference between the two COVID-19 vaccines expected to be available soon.
Take a look at the difference between the two COVID-19 vaccines expected to be available soon.(Ann Pierret/ WJRT)

