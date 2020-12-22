2 sentenced to federal prison for their roles in meth trafficking ring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people from central Wisconsin have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a meth trafficking ring.

Lisa Xiong, 33, Wausau, was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for her role as the leader of the conspiracy. John Gates, 51, Hewitt, was sentenced to five years of federal prison for his role.

Prosecutors say from November 2018 through June 2019, Xiong made numerous trips to Minnesota to pick up pound quantities of almost pure methamphetamine from several sources. She oversaw at least 10 people in the Wausau area who distributed the methamphetamine on her behalf. Law enforcement agents seized almost 5 pounds of methamphetamine in connection with the investigation, though agents believe the conspiracy was responsible for well over 10 pounds flowing into the Wausau area.

Investigators said Gates promised Xiong thousands of dollars to contribute towards pounds of methamphetamine during his role in the conspiracy and Xiong considered him a trusted source of money. During sentencing, the judge acknowledged that though Gates is an addict, he was a fairly sophisticated dealer who was a step-up from a street-level dealer.

Ten individuals were charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in September 2019 for their roles in this methamphetamine distribution conspiracy. Lisa Xiong and John Gates are the fourth and fifth defendants to plead guilty and be sentenced. The others are:

1. Meng Xiong, Wausau, was sentenced to 5 years on June 12, 2020;

2. Chou Xiong, Wausau, was sentenced to 78 months on December 8, 2020; and

3. Soua Khang, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 7 years on December 9, 2020.

The charges against these defendants were the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force; Marathon County Sheriff’s Office; Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office; Wausau Police Department; Everest Metro Police Department; and Wisconsin State Patrol. The prosecution of the cases has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper.

