12/21 Prep Highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We head to Newman Catholic boys basketball moving to 5-1 with a with over Northern Lutheran, and D.C. Everest girls basketball knocking off conference foe Merrill.

Here are some other scores from around the area:

Boys Basketball:

Newman Catholic 75, Northland Lutheran 22

Colby 75, Spencer 51

Loyal 63, Gilman 21

Northland Pines 67, Three Lakes 56

Girls Basketball:

Medford 69, Tomah 53

Pacelli 49, Menominee Indian 33

Ashland 67, Prentice 58

Marathon 53, Rib Lake 22

Lakeland 89, Northland Pines 48

D.C. Everest 64, Merrill 58

Edgar 50, Rosholt 38

Almond-Bancroft 49, Pittsville 27

Colby 88, Athens 86

Whitehall 48, Port Edwards 37

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.