12/21 Prep Highlights
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We head to Newman Catholic boys basketball moving to 5-1 with a with over Northern Lutheran, and D.C. Everest girls basketball knocking off conference foe Merrill.
Here are some other scores from around the area:
Boys Basketball:
Newman Catholic 75, Northland Lutheran 22
Colby 75, Spencer 51
Loyal 63, Gilman 21
Northland Pines 67, Three Lakes 56
Girls Basketball:
Medford 69, Tomah 53
Pacelli 49, Menominee Indian 33
Ashland 67, Prentice 58
Marathon 53, Rib Lake 22
Lakeland 89, Northland Pines 48
D.C. Everest 64, Merrill 58
Edgar 50, Rosholt 38
Almond-Bancroft 49, Pittsville 27
Colby 88, Athens 86
Whitehall 48, Port Edwards 37
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.