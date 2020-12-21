Wisconsin to receive first Moderna vaccine shipment this week

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State officials say they’re expecting thousands of doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to arrive later this week.

Monday afternoon, Governor Tony Evers announced the state will receive an initial shipment of 16,000 doses, and in the coming weeks, will receive a total of 100,000 doses.

Moderna’s vaccine can be stored in normal freezers, allowing it to be directly shipped to vaccinating units.

Pfizer’s vaccine was taken to “ultra-cold storage freezers” ahead of distribution. The company had recommended its vaccine be stored in commercially-available low temperature freezers. The freezing process can extend vaccine shelf life for up to six months. CLICK HERE for ore facts about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Ahead of receiving Moderna’s vaccine, Governor Evers and state health officials activated the federal government’s long-term care pharmacy distribution program in order to allow on-site vaccination for Wisconsin’s long-term care facility residents and staff. That distribution program was activated on December 14.

State officials say 29,000 of the 100,000 vaccine doses from Moderna will be reserved for Wisconsin citizens in the program, which is scheduled to begin on December 28.

Federal officials issued the Emergency Use Authorization for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, December 18, the second one to receive that authorization. Pfizer’s vaccine also received that authorization, and the first shipments of that vaccine arrived in Wisconsin on Monday, December 14, and the first vaccinations were done that same day.

RELATED: US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal

Monday’s announcement comes as the state reports fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases for a second day in a row. Numbers from the Department of health Services (DHS) show the state also added the fewest deaths to the COVID-19 death toll in three weeks on Monday. So far, 458,612 people have tested positive for the virus since testing began earlier this year.

RELATED: New coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to fall

As of Sunday, December 20, the DHS reports 84,825 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine and 100,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine have been allocated to Wisconsin.

So far, DHS officials say 10,358 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given and reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry, which includes 10,358 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

RELATED: Wisconsin received smaller shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine than expected

State officials say workers at vaccinating entities are doing as much as possible to administer the COVID-19 vaccine quickly while also making it safe for those working and for those needing the vaccine. Officials add they expect to see total doses being administered keep the same pace as shipments while efforts continue.

As Action 2 News previously reported Sunday, a federal advisory panel recommended that people age 75 and older, as well as essential workers such as firefighters, teachers and grocery store workers be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier in December, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said health care workers and nursing home residents throughout the country, which equals about 24 million people, should be at the very front of the line for the vaccine.

You can hear more about the COVID-19 vaccine by watching Monday’s DHS briefing below.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.