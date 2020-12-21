Wausau’s Best Western teams up with local artists to highlight Wausau through murals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

One local artist is teaming up with the new Best Western Plus Wausau Tower to bring some color to town.

This year the previously known Plaza Hotel has been going under some big renovations, getting a new look, new name, and now new artwork for the city.

Stephanie Kohli, a local artist who has been a part of many murals around town is working with the hotel. Over the course of the month, she will be painting 11 murals throughout the hotel.

“I really feel like this is just something that’s a bit of an art revolution here and then people can come in and experience something different something they haven’t seen anywhere else before so this is a new and exciting opportunity,” Kohli said.

The project originally started with Kohli only painting one but was expanded when organizers saw some of her ideas. Now the 11 murals will stand throughout the hotel, showing off some of Wausau’s biggest attributes.

Kohli said this opportunity is a big one not just for her, but for other artists in the community.

“I’m so excited to see everybody just put their mark on this town and do what they love. I mean art for me is a huge passion and I just feel so grateful and thankful to be able to live my dream as an artist,” Kohli said.

Overall Kohli hopes her artwork will bring joy to her community, and inspire others to follow their passions.

The murals are set to be done along with construction on the Best Western in January. Kohli’s murals hope to captures Wausau’s essence with hot air balloons, skiing on Rib Mountain, and ducks in the river.

