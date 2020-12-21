Advertisement

Sheriff’s Department investigating damage to camper at site of 100 year old church

Site of Lincoln County property damage
Site of Lincoln County property damage(Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEASON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to solve a case of criminal damage on the property of the historic Estonian Church near Gleason.

Investigators said last month, someone damaged a camper belonging to the caretakers that had been on the property. The investigating deputy found that someone entered the pull-behind camper trailer and broke doors, exterior glass windows and the shower, knocked out the paneling and destroyed the kitchen table.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to solve a case of criminal damage to property in the...

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office - WI on Monday, December 21, 2020

The church itself was not damaged.

The Estonian Evangelical Martin Luther Church is the first Estonian church built in the United States and stands as the only one in the state. The church is located on a dead-end road on Estonian Church Road near Gleason in the Town of Schley. The church was built in 1907, but the building had fallen into extreme disrepair. In 2014, a group of people came together to begin the restoration process.

If you know anything about this incident you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272. Callers may also contact Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County at 715-536-3726 or use the P:3Tips App.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding
A clipper system will produce light to moderate snow Sunday night.
First Alert Weather: More chances of snow before Christmas
Slippery roads are expected for the morning drive.
First Alert Weather: Light snow returns, arctic blast for Christmas
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at 87
Badgers accept bid to Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Latest News

Money
More than $1M in grants awarded to housing providers across Wisconsin
This year the previously known Plaza Hotel has been going under some big renovations, getting a...
Wausau’s Best Western teams up with local artists to highlight Wausau through murals
Local Artist Creates Hotel Murals
Local Artist Creates Hotel Murals
Jupiter and Saturn form the 'Christmas Star" Monday night
Jupiter and Saturn will form the ‘Christmas Star’ Monday night