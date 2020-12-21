Sheriff’s Department investigating damage to camper at site of 100 year old church

GLEASON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to solve a case of criminal damage on the property of the historic Estonian Church near Gleason.

Investigators said last month, someone damaged a camper belonging to the caretakers that had been on the property. The investigating deputy found that someone entered the pull-behind camper trailer and broke doors, exterior glass windows and the shower, knocked out the paneling and destroyed the kitchen table.

The church itself was not damaged.

The Estonian Evangelical Martin Luther Church is the first Estonian church built in the United States and stands as the only one in the state. The church is located on a dead-end road on Estonian Church Road near Gleason in the Town of Schley. The church was built in 1907, but the building had fallen into extreme disrepair. In 2014, a group of people came together to begin the restoration process.

If you know anything about this incident you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272. Callers may also contact Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County at 715-536-3726 or use the P:3Tips App.

