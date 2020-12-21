Port Edwards Fire Department asking for donations for family that lost home to fire

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Port Edwards Fire Department is asking the community for support for a family that lost their home in a fire last week.

The fire, taking place on the 100 block of Adams Avenue in the village of Port Edwards on December 16, left the family’s home badly burned and unlivable.

Those that are able and would like to help with monetary donations can drop off payments at any of the three Nekoosa-Port Edwards State Bank locations. An account for the family is set up in the name of “Heather Mentzel Family.”

The family is also in need of new or unused clothing for children and teenagers. The sizes needed can be seen on the Port Edwards Fire Department’s Facebook page here:

On December 16th, 2020, the Port Edwards Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Adams Avenue... Posted by Port Edwards FireDepartment on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Contactless drop off can happen at the John Edwards Middle/High School, door K, from 8 am to 5 pm Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22.

Those looking to donate are asked to contact the school at 715-887-9000 to alert the staff that items have been dropped off.

