Patients requested back when COVID-19 testing errors are made

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Recently, a NewsChannel 7 family member went to get a precautionary COVID-19 test at an Aspirus testing site in Wausau. That person received a call asking them to come back to test because their test “got lost.” That raised some questions, so we asked.

Brianna Robb, the Aspirus residency and clinical director, who is also leading at least one of the COVID-19 testing sites said it is very rare for them to need to ask for someone to come back and test, she estimated one in a thousand tests, but if it does happen it is due to human error.

“If you put the nasal swab into the test tube and you break it off so there’s too much of the swab still left in the tube, it can slowly push the test tube top off even though when we did it, we pushed it on tight,” she explained saying the liquids in the test tube then can leak out and ruin the test.

The other error that can happen is when the tester breaks off the back half of the swab, places the front half in the test tube, and then accidentally throws away the test tube instead of the back half of the swab. Robb said, of course, these mistakes are not intentional and in this scenario, a result of a motor-function error.

Robb assured tests that result in an error do not get counted as part of the overall positive or negative testing numbers. It would be noted as an error.

She said they also do multiple double and triple checks as the tests go through the process to ensure each test is connected to the patient that gave the sample.

“If there’s a shadow of a doubt that we are not sure that we swabbed the right person or, you know, maybe we had two John Does one right after the other or however that looks or works, then we would definitely bring them back,” she urged.

Robb said if there is a mistake, they call the person back the same day, within a few hours at the most, to get them to re-test.

“The last thing that we want as a health care organization is to send somebody out into the community, back to work, back to the grocery store, back to their normal, but COVID-friendly activities, and have a false positive or not have accurate test results that put so many people at risk,” Robb said. “We would much rather make an uncomfortable or awkward phone call, and bring them back in and apologize profusely and verify than somebody have the wrong results and be in the community.”

