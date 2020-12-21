Newman Catholic girls basketball head coach resigns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic girls basketball head coach Paul Haag has resigned from the head coaching role effective immediately, according to a release Monday from Newman Catholic. He first took over as head coach last year.

In the release, it attributes to move to “personal reasons.”

Athletic director Scott Fitzgerald said in the release, “My main focus at this moment is on our student-athletes. This is difficult news for them, and we are committed to providing them with the support they need. These young women of our program are passionate and resilient. I am certain they will find their footing and move confidently and successfully through the academic year and the remainder of the season. I look forward to supporting their success,”

Fitzgerald will take over the role of head coach for the time being. Newman Catholic is currently 0-6 on the season.

