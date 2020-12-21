New coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to fall

MADISON Wis. (WBAY) – For a second day in a row, Wisconsin reported fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases. It also added the fewest deaths to the COVID-19 death toll in three weeks. This, as Gov. Tony Evers announced a second COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Wisconsin later this week.

New cases declined

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services received results of 6,502 people who were tested -- or who tested positive -- for the first time. Twenty-two percent (22.07%) were positive. By our calculations, the 7-day average for the positivity rate is 31.12%, the lowest since November 1. The 7-day average for new cases is 2,817 cases per day, continuing a decline that began a week ago (12 days ago, the state was averaging 3,854 cases -- a thousand more per day).

The state also follows the numbers of tests as people are tested multiple times. These include people who need to be tested frequently for their job, such as health care workers, or patients being treated. By that measure, the DHS reports 13,676 tests completed Sunday, including 1,115 that were positive, and the 7-day positivity rate declined to 9.0%. These numbers are very preliminary and take about two weeks to finalize. They also include negative tests that are undergoing further review. Reporting one result per person rather than every test is considered a better indicator of the spread of the virus in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

Deaths declined

The state reported 8 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the death toll to 4,425. It’s the first time since November 30 the one-day death count was a single digit. The 7-day average dipped from 52 to 51 deaths per day, after that metric was rising for the past 3 days. The death rate also dipped for the first time since it began climbing November 23; it’s now 0.96% of all known coronavirus cases, down from 0.97%.

Deaths were in Brown, Chippewa, Dunn, Grant, Sauk, St. Croix and Wood (2) counties.

New coronavirus cases were reported in 67 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. The exceptions were Brown, Buffalo, Iron, Kewaunee and Pierce counties; case numbers were revised downward in Brown and Pierce counties after further review.

A total 458,612 people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 since February 5. The state reports 418,587 people ever diagnosed with COVID-19 (91.3%) are considered recovered, though some may feel lingering effects from their infection. There are 35,498 cases still active that were diagnosed in the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared; that’s 7.7% of all cases.

Hospitalizations declined

Forty-eight people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the fewest since 47 were hospitalized on September 28. A total 20,168 people have now been hospitalized at some time for COVID-19 treatment, or 4.4% of all coronavirus cases. An average 120 people are being hospitalized each day, based on the 7-day average that’s also been declining for a week.

The latest figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) report 1,268 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 292 of them in intensive care.

Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

According to the DHS, the alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 3 patients Sunday, down from 5 on Sunday. The field hospital accepts COVID-19 patients who are nearing discharge but still need care. State health officials say as of last Friday it’s treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14.

Moderna vaccine

Gov. Evers says hospitals and clinics in Wisconsin are expecting shipments of the Moderna vaccine this week. It’s the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency-use authorization from the FDA. Frontline health care workers began receiving the Pfizer vaccine last week. Wisconsin expects an initial shipment of 16,000 doses, and ultimately 100,000 doses in the coming weeks. The governor says 29,000 doses will be allocated to vaccinating residents and staff members at long-term care facilities beginning December 28. The state is updating vaccine information at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.

Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said, “As we continue to make progress vaccinating our health care workers and long-term care residents, we will need the federal government to increase our supply so we can efficiently expand our efforts to include additional populations. As we vaccinate more Wisconsinites, we must all continue practicing the preventive measures we know work.”

Hospital readiness

For hospital readiness, the latest figures Sunday from the WHA show 245 ICU beds (16.71%) and 18.86% (2,108) of all the state’s hospital beds were open. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The Fox Valley region has 12 of its 104 intensive care beds open (11.53%) and 107 beds open overall (12.54%). There are two intermediate care beds available among the eight-county region’s 10 hospitals, a slight increase from the past two days, where the WHA reported one immediate care bed was available.

The Northeast region has 46 of its 207 ICU beds open (22.22%) and 258 beds open overall (26.98%).

We’ll get updated figures from the hospital association later Monday afternoon.

The number of hospitals with less than 7 days’ worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) remains unchanged: 18 hospitals need gowns, 14 need paper medical masks, 10 need goggles, and 7 need N95 masks.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,254 cases (+11) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 951 cases (+8) (14 deaths)

Barron – 4,258 cases (+28) (53 deaths)

Bayfield - 882 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Brown – 25,114 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (157 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 937 cases (6 deaths)

Burnett – 962 cases (+5) (16 deaths)

Calumet – 4,530 cases (+11) (31 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,646 cases (+21) (65 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 2,659 cases (+13) (46 deaths)

Columbia – 4,031 cases (+10) (25 deaths)

Crawford – 1,515 cases (+7) (11 deaths)

Dane – 31,778 cases (+138) (136 deaths)

Dodge – 10,030 cases (+13) (107 deaths)

Door - 1,899 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Douglas – 2,886 cases (+10) (16 deaths)

Dunn – 3,321 cases (+8) (21 deaths) (+1)

Eau Claire – 8,826 cases (+33) (70 deaths)

Florence - 389 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 10,003 cases (+61) (61 deaths)

Forest - 803 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Grant – 3,966 cases (+14) (77 deaths) (+1)

Green – 2,154 cases (+4) (8 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,351 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Iowa - 1,593 cases (+16) (5 deaths)

Iron - 406 cases (10 deaths)

Jackson - 2,235 cases (+8) (13 deaths)

Jefferson – 6,291 cases (+25) (51 deaths)

Juneau - 2,332 cases (+18) (8 deaths)

Kenosha – 11,585 cases (+27) (196 deaths)

Kewaunee - 1,954 cases (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,576 cases (+36) (52 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,193 cases (+8) (5 deaths)

Langlade - 1,729 cases (+5) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,307 cases (+6) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 5,798 cases (+22) (50 deaths)

Marathon – 11,351 cases (+19) (143 deaths)

Marinette - 3,438 cases (+14) (39 deaths)

Marquette – 1,125 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Menominee - 686 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Milwaukee – 81,124 (+146) (905 deaths)

Monroe – 3,256 cases (+18) (21 deaths)

Oconto – 3,614 cases (+8) (37 deaths)

Oneida - 2,711 cases (+17) (47 deaths)

Outagamie – 15,474 cases (+39) (151 deaths)

Ozaukee - 5,864 cases (+6) (45 deaths)

Pepin – 610 cases (+4) (5 deaths)

Pierce – 2,821 cases (cases revised -69 by state) (25 deaths)

Polk – 2,856 cases (+15) (22 deaths)

Portage – 5,308 cases (+12) (45 deaths)

Price – 890 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Racine – 16,497 cases (+4) (236 deaths)

Richland - 1,026 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Rock – 11,491 cases (+41) (105 deaths)

Rusk - 1,061 cases (+7) (11 deaths)

Sauk – 4,257 cases (+43) (27 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,133 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Shawano – 4,032 cases (+7) (54 deaths)

Sheboygan – 10,894 cases (+51) (84 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,243 cases (+23) (25 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,526 cases (+4) (13 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,850 cases (+12) (26 deaths)

Vernon – 1,414 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Vilas - 1,512 cases (+5) (21 deaths)

Walworth – 7,277 cases (+28) (81 deaths)

Washburn – 959 cases (+10) (10 deaths)

Washington – 10,916 cases (+9) (92 deaths)

Waukesha – 32,444 cases (+179) (305 deaths)

Waupaca – 3,990 cases (+12) (95 deaths)

Waushara – 1,880 cases (+7) (14 deaths)

Winnebago – 14,668 cases (+58) (146 deaths)

Wood – 5,319 cases (+24) (37 deaths) (+2)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 186 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 447 cases (+2) (28 deaths)

Chippewa - 504 cases (+10) (10 deaths)

Delta – 2,437 cases (+8) (57 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson - 1,930 cases (+10) (53 deaths)

Gogebic - 699 cases (13 deaths) (cases revised -2 by state)

Houghton – 1,550 cases (+3) (21 deaths) (+1)

Iron – 750 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 62 cases (1 death)

Luce – 125 cases

Mackinac - 253 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3,033 cases (+24) (49 deaths) (+1)

Menominee - 1,387 cases (+6) (24 deaths) (+1)

Ontonagon – 274 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 196 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

