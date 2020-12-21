More than 10K receive COVID-19 vaccination as of Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says as of Dec. 20, 10,358 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

Wisconsin began administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use on Dec. 11. The first shipments of vaccine arrived in Wisconsin on Dec. 14, with the first vaccinations occurring that afternoon.

On December 18, the FDA authorized the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for emergency use in individuals 18 years of age and older to prevent COVID 19 and the first shipment is expected to arrive in Wisconsin soon.

More information on COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin can be found on the DHS website. DHS will be releasing additional data on COVID-19 vaccinations soon.

