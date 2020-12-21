Advertisement

More than 10K receive COVID-19 vaccination as of Sunday

Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Mark Miller | Augusta Health)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says as of Dec. 20, 10,358 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

Wisconsin began administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use on Dec. 11. The first shipments of vaccine arrived in Wisconsin on Dec. 14, with the first vaccinations occurring that afternoon.

On December 18, the FDA authorized the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for emergency use in individuals 18 years of age and older to prevent COVID 19 and the first shipment is expected to arrive in Wisconsin soon.

More information on COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin can be found on the DHS website. DHS will be releasing additional data on COVID-19 vaccinations soon.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding
A clipper system will produce light to moderate snow Sunday night.
First Alert Weather: More chances of snow before Christmas
Slippery roads are expected for the morning drive.
First Alert Weather: Light snow returns, arctic blast for Christmas
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at 87
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Latest News

Community of Port Edwards comes together to help families who have lost homes to fires
Community of Port Edwards comes together to help families who have lost homes to fires
Boosting indoor air quality is one way to create a healthy home this winter
Genomind genetic test for mental health predispositions
Filling the innovation gap in mental health care with the help of genetic testing
Maintaining a clean home to help keep your family healthy
Maintaining a clean home to help keep your family healthy
Genetic testing breakthrough helping with better management of mental health issues
Genetic testing breakthrough helping with better management of mental health issues