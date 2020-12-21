Advertisement

King Veteran Home: No member COVID cases, 9 active cases among staff

King Veteran Home
King Veteran Home(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KING, Wis. (WSAW) - King Veteran Home in Waupaca County announced Monday they no longer have any members in quarantine with COVID-19.

In an email, Tammy Servatius, the Commandant, wrote the last member in the facility’s quarantine area was cleared Monday to return to their home building.

Servatius explained COVID-19 vaccines could begin soon.

‘”We are part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Pharmacy partnership program where a pharmacy will come to campus to administer the vaccine to our members and staff. We are looking forward to curbing the spread of this virus and the vaccine plays an important role in doing just that.”

As of Monday, there are nine active positive employee cases of COVID-19 at the campus.

