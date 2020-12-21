Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 16: Pointers Return to Play

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The WIAC announced sports were returning February first. That includes UWSP Pointers athletics.

Noah Manderfeld talks with the track and field team’s Brooke Wellhausen and Jared Schrang, as well as head coach Brett Witt. They talk about the 45 minute dance party Wellhausen had when she found out the news and how excited they are to get back on the track.

