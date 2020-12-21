Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 16: Pointers Return to Play

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The WIAC announced sports were returning February first. That includes UWSP Pointers athletics.

Noah Manderfeld talks with the track and field team’s Brooke Wellhausen and Jared Schrang, as well as head coach Brett Witt. They talk about the 45 minute dance party Wellhausen had when she found out the news and how excited they are to get back on the track.

If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com. We’d love to hear from you.

To listen to the other episodes, you can click here.

Badgers accept bid to Duke’s Mayo Bowl

