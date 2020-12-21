Advertisement

Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58

This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. (AP Photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Kevin Greene, the former Packers assistant coach and former professional football player, has died.

Greene, who was 58, died Monday. A cause of death hasn’t been formally announced.

Greene was an assistant Packers coach for five seasons, including Super Bowl 45. He was a coach from 2009-2013.

During Super Bowl 45, Greene told linebacker Clay Matthews: “It. Is. Time.”

The linebacker then forced a fumble to help the Packers win the game.

In January of 2014, Greene decided to step away from coaching to spend more time with his family.

Before coaching the Packers, Greene first played for the Los Angeles Rams form 1985 – 1992. He then went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1993-1995, the Carolina Panthers in 1996, traveled to California to play for the San Francisco 49ers for 1997, and then returned to Carolina from 1998 – 1999.

Greene had earned the NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1996, and also made five Pro Bowl teams.

Greene was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2016 class, the same year as former Packers quarterback Brett Favre. CLICK HERE to read his Hall of Fame biography.

Former Packers player John Kuhn took to Twitter after hearing the news.

