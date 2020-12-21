First Alert Weather: Snow showers and slick roads

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow showers are making their way through the area this morning, and that could lead to slick roads for some. Most areas are looking at around a trace to an inch of snowfall, with up to 2″ expected for our northern communities today. For most the snow showers will fall in the morning, tapering off in the afternoon with just a few flurries here and there. Our northern communities however could see the snow showers lingering a bit longer into the afternoon and evening hours.

Mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks in the action are likely tonight with precipitation cutting off.

The next system that we are watching out for still looks to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Many models are showing rain showers before transitioning over to light snow showers. The models are still inconsistent early this morning, and there are a few scenarios that could still play out. If we see dry air on the back end of this, we could see minimal snowfall overall with only around an inch or so. Some other models are still bringing a bit more here and there. We will likely know more later this afternoon or tomorrow morning as some of the higher resolution short-term models begin to arrive.

Today and Wednesday are likely the last two shots we have to bring a white Christmas to the area, then cold air moves through Thursday and Friday.

Highs only look to reach the single digits and low teens on Thursday with wind chills likely falling well below zero Christmas morning.

Right now, we have not issued any First Alert Weather Days, but that may change in the coming days when we are able to hammer out the finer details.

