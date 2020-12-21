First Alert Weather: A First Alert Day issued for Wednesday into Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday through Thursday evening. A storm system will bring a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday. All snow is likely northwest of Medford. Wausau area will start off as rain and change over to snow Wednesday night. Slick road conditions are possible on Wednesday into Thursday.

Snowfall Potential (WSAW)

In addition to the snow, temperatures will be falling fast on Wednesday night. Wind chill values will tumble to -10° to -20° on Christmas Eve. Wind gusts around 35 mph late Wednesday into Thursday. Wind chill values will slowly improve on Christmas Day.

A big change in the weather pattern arrives on Wednesday. (WSAW)

