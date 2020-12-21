Filling the innovation gap in mental health care with the help of genetic testing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been a tough year, and obviously taking care of our mental health is more paramount than ever. But thanks to a recent breakthrough in genetic testing, it’s giving doctors and patients alike a better understanding of the predispositions of mental health and wellness, which can lead to better ways of managing it.

Dr. Daniel VanDorn is the Senior Medical Science Liaison and Lead Scientist for Product Development at Genomin, a leading mental health company singularly focused on filling the innovation gap in mental health care through novel, genetics-based tools that bring mental health into the era of precision medicine. Its flagship product, Genomind Professional PGx Express, is a pharmacogenetic testing service that helps medical professionals guide patients’ mental health treatment and medication choices.

In this role, Dr. VanDorn facilitates research and development of the Genomind platform, with a specialization on the Genomind Mental Health Map.

Mental Health is a function of genetics, environment, lifestyle and experiences — this is called Mental Health 360. Traditionally we’ve only had access to 3 out of 4. With scientific advancements led by Genomind, we can fill in the last piece of the puzzle by understanding how genes impact your mental health.

The Company recently launched Genomind Mental Health Map – a breakthrough direct-to-consumer test that enables a better understanding of the predispositions in mental health and wellness, coupled with actionable, personalized guidance to help people improve. Supported by a world-class genetics lab, a unique heritage of clinical mental health expertise, and a consultative approach, Genomind is advancing a new paradigm of precision medicine in mental health care.

