Congress OKs 5-year extension of Great Lakes cleanup program

Along the shore of Lake Superior in Marquette, Michigan.
Along the shore of Lake Superior in Marquette, Michigan.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Congress has approved a five-year extension of a program designed to deal with long-term environmental injuries to the Great Lakes.

The U.S. Senate voted unanimously Sunday to continue the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, as the House did earlier this year.

The bill requires President Donald Trump’s signature to take effect. It calls for gradually boosting the program’s annual funding from $300 million to $475 million by 2026.

The program focuses on long-term problems such as toxic pollution, invasive species, loss of wildlife habitat and runoff that feeds harmful algae.

Projects have taken place in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

