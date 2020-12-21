Boosting indoor air quality is one way to create a healthy home this winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families are spending a lot of time at home this year, turning their house into the place they work, study and play. As the pandemic continues to pose a risk, it’s more important than ever to stay healthy at home. Contaminants like dust, pollen, pets, smoke and mold can make the air inside your home more polluted than you imagine. So how can you be sure your home is a clean, relaxing and safe indoor space for your family?

Lifestyle expert, author, wife and mom Amy Goodman joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share useful, simple tips to ensure your home is a clean and comfortable sanctuary for your family. Here are some of those tips:

Create Holistic Spaces : As we strive for physical and mental wellness, strive to create comforting retreats within your living space. This might be a cozy armchair where you can read; a quiet corner of your bedroom where you practice yoga or meditate; or an uncluttered kitchen where you can cook and enjoy a glass of wine.

Consume Immune Boosting Foods : This is the perfect time to incorporate more immune boosting foods into our diets, including tomatoes, matcha tea, green vegetables and berries.

Purify Your Indoor Air : Homes with a high quality air purifier can provide healthier indoor environments as part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce the risk of airborne transmission of coronavirus. In fact, testing at the University of Colorado found that the Carrier ® Infinity ® air purifier inactivates 99% of coronavirus trapped in the filter!

Encourage Hand Washing: “Have you washed your hands?” should be a question you ask the kids every time they come into the house. Try new hand soap fragrances in the bathrooms and leave hand sanitizers in high-traffic areas of the home. And don’t forget to practice what you preach!

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.