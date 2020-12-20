Wisconsin keeps the Axe after defeating Minnesota 20-17
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Amherst native Garrett Groshek exploded for 154 yards and one touchdown to carry Wisconsin to the 20-17 win over Minnesota.
Minnesota opened up the scoring in the first quarter when Tanner Morgan found Cam Wiley for the 16-yard touchdown.
The Badgers would answer in the start of the second quarter. Groshek found the second level for a 39-yard touchdown run. His first of the season.
Minnesota would take a 10-7 lead, but Wisconsin once again found the end zone in the 3rd quarter. Graham Mertz was taken out of the game due to an injury. Backup quarterback Chase Wolf hit Jack Dunn for the four-yard touchdown. Wolf’s first career touchdown pass.
After a Wisconsin field goal to take a 17-10 lead, the Gophers answered back. Morgan delivered a dart to Mike Brown-Stephens to tie the game.
The game went to overtime. The Gophers missed a field goal on their possession. Collin Larsh didn’t miss his.
Groshek finished the game with 154 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown. Mertz was 12/20 for 132 yards. Backup Chase Wolf went 4/5 for 15 yards and a touchdown. Dunn tallied seven receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Wisconsin has won 23 of its last 26 meetings with Minnesota. The Badgers are 45-25-3 with Paul Bunyan’s Axe on the line.
