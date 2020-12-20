Wisconsin keeps the Axe after defeating Minnesota 20-17

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Amherst native Garrett Groshek exploded for 154 yards and one touchdown to carry Wisconsin to the 20-17 win over Minnesota.

Minnesota opened up the scoring in the first quarter when Tanner Morgan found Cam Wiley for the 16-yard touchdown.

You wouldn't know it by looking at this highlight TD grab. 😱@camwiley1 | @GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/L4kP8sxlGD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 19, 2020

The Badgers would answer in the start of the second quarter. Groshek found the second level for a 39-yard touchdown run. His first of the season.

pic.twitter.com/dH6rPM8T1i — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) December 19, 2020

Minnesota would take a 10-7 lead, but Wisconsin once again found the end zone in the 3rd quarter. Graham Mertz was taken out of the game due to an injury. Backup quarterback Chase Wolf hit Jack Dunn for the four-yard touchdown. Wolf’s first career touchdown pass.

2. Chase Wolf has his first career TD pass. pic.twitter.com/teT3L97Ud6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 19, 2020

After a Wisconsin field goal to take a 17-10 lead, the Gophers answered back. Morgan delivered a dart to Mike Brown-Stephens to tie the game.

The Axe Game is going to come down to the wire on the Big Ten Network.@MikeBStephens7 | @GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/bOLlvaZ7GV — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 19, 2020

The game went to overtime. The Gophers missed a field goal on their possession. Collin Larsh didn’t miss his.

Collin Larsh (@cjlarsh) nails the overtime game-winner to lift @BadgerFootball to the rivalry win. pic.twitter.com/71n8PiOA50 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 20, 2020

Groshek finished the game with 154 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown. Mertz was 12/20 for 132 yards. Backup Chase Wolf went 4/5 for 15 yards and a touchdown. Dunn tallied seven receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Wisconsin has won 23 of its last 26 meetings with Minnesota. The Badgers are 45-25-3 with Paul Bunyan’s Axe on the line.

