Wausau police, other police departments participating in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department along with other police departments across the state are participating in a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

The effort focuses on creating more awareness of the dangers of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, which they say is seen more during the holiday season. It also includes other dangers while driving, like speeding and distracted driving.

“I believe it’s extremely important. And again, the goal isn’t necessarily to make more arrests and to make more citations. It’s to deter the behavior and to try to cut down on some of the alcohol related crashes and speed related crashes. Ultimately, we want everybody to stay safe and obey the laws,” said Officer Kyle Buchkosai, who’s a patrol officer with the Wausau Police Department.

Police departments across the state will be reporting instances of these to the state more often. The campaign runs through Jan. 1 of 2021.

