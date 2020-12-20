Packers in control vs. Panthers, lead 21-3 at the half

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Jones erupted for 123 total yards and a touchdown in the first half as the Packers hold a 21-3 advantage over the Panthers at the break.

The Packers forced the Panthers to go three-and-out on their first drive. Aaron Jones broke through for 46-yards on the ensuing drive.

The drive finished with Aaron Rodgers ran a fake and then slung it to Robert Tonyan for the first score of the game. He leads all tight ends in the NFL with 10. Tonyan is also just the third Packers’ tight end ever with 10 touchdown receptions in a single season.

Carolina made its way into Green Bay territory, but the Panthers settled for a Trenton Cannon 23-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.

On the ensuing drive, Rodgers led the Packers down the field. He finished the drive rushing six-yards for his third rushing touchdown of the season.

The first turnover of the game came at the hand of the Packers’ defense. Teddy Bridgewater tried to sneak the ball into the end zone, but Krys Barnes knocked the ball loose. Kevin King recovered.

Green Bay capitalized. Aaron Jones scampered eight-yards for his 10th total touchdown of the season.

Aaron Rodgers finished the first half 13/19 for 99 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing). Aaron Jones rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Davante Adams had four catches for 35 yards. On defense, Preston Smith wrapped up a sack. Krys Barnes forced a fumble. Kevin King recovered a fumble.

