Jack Coan enters NCAA transfer portal
Coan enters name in transfer portal after 18 starts at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badgers senior quarterback, Jack Coan will not return to Wisconsin for the 2021 season.
First reported by The Spun’s Matt Hladik then confirmed by Coan’s father on twitter, Mike, Jack has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal less than 24 hours after Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 20-17 to wrap up its regular season.
After suffering a broken foot during preseason camp that required surgery, Coan did not play at all during the 2020 season. The senior from Sayville, Long Island did dress for the Badgers last few games but when asked, head coach Paul Chryst said he was not available to play.
Graham Mertz started all six games in Coan’s place, leading the Badgers to a 3-3 record in 2020.
During his junior season, Coan started all 14 games at quarterback leading the Badgers to a Big Ten West title, an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game and a Rose Bowl appearance.
Coan’s 69.6% completion rate was 8th best in the nation last year, which would still be 10th best this season and ahead of NFL caliber quarterbacks like Sam Howell of UNC and projected #1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence of Clemson.
During his career, Coan started 18 games throwing for 3,278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Also used in the RPO scheme for UW, Coan had four rushing touchdowns in his career as well.
For as well as he played on the field, Jack Coan was always regarded as a leader by his teammates, coaches and administrators around the team.
Coan showcased that natural ability when speaking up during Wisconsin’s student-athletes unity and diversity march in September.
Normally softspoken away from the field, Coan stepped up to speak up for not just his teammates but all BIPOC students as UW-Madison.
When suited up, Coan was always seen supporting his teammates, including his successor, Graham Mertz.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-2021 year does not count towards any athletes eligibility giving every senior the option to return. This move by Coan makes it apparent that the Badgers will move forward with Graham Mertz at quarterback.
