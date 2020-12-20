Ice anglers get out for cold weather, some start their season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ice Anglers took to Big Rib River to enjoy the colder weather on Sunday.

In December, warmer temperatures than usual has led to difficulty getting on the ice. This weekend is one of the first opportunities anglers had to get on the ice.

“It’s perfect. I was really excited to come out today. Too bad it was slow, but it’s always fun ice fishing, no matter what,” said Carter Peterson, who was fishing for the first time of the season.

He joined his cousin, Brandon Peterson, who was on the ice for the 2nd time this season

“It’s nice being able to come out on the weekends and talking to people. Seeing what they are catching. Being out here and relaxed,” Brandon Peterson added.

They both hope more snow comes to allow for more winter activities.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.