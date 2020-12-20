Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at 87

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson died Sunday.

Abrahamson was the first woman to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and also the first to serve as chief justice. She served from 1976 to 2015.

Gov. Evers released a statement, saying, “Her legacy is defined not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her.”

He continued, “She has had a larger-than-life impact on the legal profession in Wisconsin and our state’s and country’s jurisprudence. She was a pillar of our state and the court for generations. We have missed her greatly on the court, and we will miss her greatly in this life. We are thinking of Chief Justice Abrahamson’s family and friends, and we join the people of Wisconsin in mourning the loss of one of our state’s most extraordinary public servants and honoring her legacy.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin also released a statement, saying “Shirley Abrahamson broke barriers and for her serving on the Supreme Court meant serving the people of Wisconsin as an independent, fair and impartial justice because after all, the court and our court system belongs to the people, not powerful special interests.”

Abrahamson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018.

