First Alert Weather: Light snow returns, arctic blast for Christmas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The second to last Sunday of 2020 is here and there will be some intervals of sunshine, along with clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. A clipper system will slide our way later tonight and pass through on Monday morning. Light snow and snow showers are likely.

If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, this next shot at snow later tonight into Monday morning is forecast to deposit an inch or two of snowfall in a good portion of the area. Slippery roads are a good bet for the morning commute on Monday. Clouds will stick around for the afternoon after the flakes wind down, highs in the low to mid 30s.

The quietest and mildest day of the week is on Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine and afternoon readings rising into the upper 30s to near 40. Changes are on deck for the rest of the week as Christmas approaches. A storm system will enter into the Pacific Northwest later Monday and track east toward the western plains Tuesday. It then makes in-roads toward the western Great Lakes Wednesday through Christmas Eve.

There are still notable differences in the weather models on precipitation impacts locally on Wednesday. The trend is for rain showers on Wednesday morning as the low approaches, which could then change to snow or snow showers later in the day Wednesday into Wednesday night from west to east. How much snow? It’s still too soon to say, but odds are leaning toward a minor accumulation potential. Of greater impact will be the arctic air that blasts in behind the cold front Wednesday night and will settle in for Christmas Eve and Day. Temperatures will tumble from the 30s on Wednesday to the single digits and low teens for readings on Christmas Eve, along with a brisk northwest wind, that drops wind chill values into the -10s to -20s. A First Alert Weather Day is possible due to these cold conditions after a stretch of mild weather this month. In the far north, lake effect snow is expected on Christmas Eve, which could lead to several inches of accumulation in the lake effect snowbelts.

Some sun is in the works or Christmas Day with highs in the mid to upper teens. It appears to stay dry Saturday and next Sunday with highs in the low to mid 20s.

