Badgers accept bid to Duke’s Mayo Bowl

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin football is heading to Charlotte, North Carolina, to play Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 at 11 a.m.

“I’m excited that our players have earned the opportunity to play another game with each other,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said. “We have said throughout this season that all we want is a chance to play. With all that has gone on and especially after yesterday, our guys are excited for one more opportunity. I want to thank the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for extending the invitation to us and we look forward to preparing to play a good Wake Forest team.”

The Badgers have made 19 consecutive bowl games, which is the longest active streak in the Big Ten. It’s the second-longest streak in Big Ten history, trailing Michigan’s 33 consecutive seasons from 1975-2007. The streak is also tied with Boise State for the third-longest active streak in college football.

Wisconsin and Wake Forest have never met in football. The Badgers are 9-9-1 all-time against teams currently in the ACC, including 4-1 in bowl games. Their last meeting with an ACC team was a 35-3 win over Miami in the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl.

