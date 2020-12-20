Advertisement

As temperatures lower, ice rink season starts to begin

The rink was filled in one day, using over 10,000 gallons of water.
The rink was filled in one day, using over 10,000 gallons of water.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - As the temperature cools down, out door hockey is right around the corner. Some take it to their backyard.

A rink in Rib Mountain was filled in someone’s backyard on Tuesday. The rink was filled by Hoe for Hire, which is based near Merrill. It was their first ice rink they’ve filled.

Normally, they only fill pools. But this process is very similar to filling pools, which made a a seamless transition.

““I loved it. I wish I could do. I wish I could fill it every day. It’s good work,” Hoe for Hire owner Jason Cohrs said. “...He’s got little kids, too. They were excited to get on the ice and they came out when we were pumping water. They were pretty excited”

The pool used over 10,000 gallons of water, which was filled over the course of one day. The ice isn’t quite fully frozen yet, but he said the family looks forward to using it many times this winter.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL, networks determine which stations air Saturday’s Packers game
Stevens Point Police respond to damage at Belt's Soft Serve.
Police respond after driver crashes into Belt’s Soft Serve, home in Stevens Point
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,...
Sen. Johnson blocks bill proposing $1,200 COVID-19 relief checks
A clipper system will produce light to moderate snow Sunday night.
First Alert Weather: More chances of snow before Christmas
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery

Latest News

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding
Many anglers took to the ice Sunday for their first weekend of the season.
Ice anglers get out for cold weather, some start their season
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at 87
Badgers accept bid to Duke’s Mayo Bowl