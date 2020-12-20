As temperatures lower, ice rink season starts to begin

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - As the temperature cools down, out door hockey is right around the corner. Some take it to their backyard.

A rink in Rib Mountain was filled in someone’s backyard on Tuesday. The rink was filled by Hoe for Hire, which is based near Merrill. It was their first ice rink they’ve filled.

Normally, they only fill pools. But this process is very similar to filling pools, which made a a seamless transition.

““I loved it. I wish I could do. I wish I could fill it every day. It’s good work,” Hoe for Hire owner Jason Cohrs said. “...He’s got little kids, too. They were excited to get on the ice and they came out when we were pumping water. They were pretty excited”

The pool used over 10,000 gallons of water, which was filled over the course of one day. The ice isn’t quite fully frozen yet, but he said the family looks forward to using it many times this winter.

