Advertisement

Weston company delivers over 400 food baskets to families in need

Over 400 baskets went out to area families in need.
Over 400 baskets went out to area families in need.(WSAW)
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON Wis. (WSAW) - K-Tech Cleaning and Restoration continued an annual tradition of delivering food baskets to families in need for Christmas.

The 18th year saw them deliver over 400 baskets, filled with non-perishable and perishable items like ham, cheese and summer sausage. Over 50 volunteers helped them load up the boxes.

“It brought them to tears. Because they had the elderly people that are struggling, the young families, the single families. We do know that it makes a big difference. And truly, that’s what Christmas is all about, is sharing. And we’re so blessed to be able to do that,” said Sue Kersemeier, the co-owner of K-Tech and is called “Mama Sue” by those who know her.

She added that she felt is was important for them to continue the tradition, especially at a time when many are in need.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,...
Sen. Johnson blocks bill proposing $1,200 COVID-19 relief checks
NFL, networks determine which stations air Saturday’s Packers game
Stevens Point Police respond to damage at Belt's Soft Serve.
Police respond after driver crashes into Belt’s Soft Serve, home in Stevens Point
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery
Norfleet booking photo
Man facing charges in Rib Mountain robbery and kidnapping

Latest News

28 families, and 108 children received presents, clothes and food for Christmas.
Wausau Elk Lodge continues long tradition, delivers presents and needed goods to families
A clipper system will produce light to moderate snow Sunday night.
First Alert Weather: More chances of snow before Christmas
DHS: 84 more deaths, 122 more hospitalized due to COVID-19
Source: AP
Wisconsin records 84 new COVID-19 patient deaths Saturday