Weston company delivers over 400 food baskets to families in need

WESTON Wis. (WSAW) - K-Tech Cleaning and Restoration continued an annual tradition of delivering food baskets to families in need for Christmas.

The 18th year saw them deliver over 400 baskets, filled with non-perishable and perishable items like ham, cheese and summer sausage. Over 50 volunteers helped them load up the boxes.

“It brought them to tears. Because they had the elderly people that are struggling, the young families, the single families. We do know that it makes a big difference. And truly, that’s what Christmas is all about, is sharing. And we’re so blessed to be able to do that,” said Sue Kersemeier, the co-owner of K-Tech and is called “Mama Sue” by those who know her.

She added that she felt is was important for them to continue the tradition, especially at a time when many are in need.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.