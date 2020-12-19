Advertisement

Wausau Elk Lodge continues long tradition, delivers presents and needed goods to families

28 families, and 108 children received presents, clothes and food for Christmas.
28 families, and 108 children received presents, clothes and food for Christmas.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Elk Lodge continued a tradition of delivering presents, clothes and food on Saturday to area families in need.

In a normal year, Santa would visit inside the home and greet children. This year, a visit outside had to suffice.

“Santa was like the big thing that they were super excited about,” said Yer Lor, who along with Saue Vand received the many bags filled with goods.

“Sometimes it’s overwhelming, sometimes it’s just joyous and sometimes I want to cry,” said Denise Lueck, who helped deliver the goods.

For nearly 80 year, the Elks Lodge has helped families receive Christmas

“It’s gotten bigger and better every year,” said Ray Dabler, the chairman of the Wausau Elk’s Committee.

“I didn’t think there was going to be so many people but---so many gifts,” added Vand after receiving the gifts.

$17,000 was spent, which went towards gifts, food and clothes for 28 families. That includes 108 children.

“It’s always good to see, because you can tell by their face that they are so thankful for the help and assistance,” said the Santa Claus on the delivery, who walked up with a “ho, ho, ho” to each door.

“We are all so very grateful for everything,” Lor said.

Bag after bag, about 5-10 per family, given to each home. Even if it isn’t exactly like it has been in the past, they felt it was important enough to continue.

“It makes you just filled with joy and want to cry,” Rebecca Rizuto said.

