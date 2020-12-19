Advertisement

The Great Conjunction

For some generations, this is a once in a lifetime event.
Jupiter and Saturn approaching each other.
Jupiter and Saturn approaching each other.(Todd Carter)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, Saturn and Jupiter will appear to cross each other’s paths. The last time this happened was 397 years ago and the next time it will happen will be 2080. For older generations, this is a once in a lifetime event.

The conjunction can be seen this Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with Monday being the peak. The conjunction can be seen with a naked eye but enhanced if you have a set of binoculars or simple telescope.

“The rings of Saturn and the four Galilean moons of Jupiter – the four big moons – and probably Saturn’s moon, Titan, as well. It will all be visible within the field of view of a pair of binoculars,” said Dan Young, co-chair of Delta Astronomical Society.

The planets will be in the southwest sky and can be best seen just after dark.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,...
Sen. Johnson blocks bill proposing $1,200 COVID-19 relief checks
Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
A good Samaritan kept the holidays bright for a family after finding and turning in $3,000.
Good Samaritan turns in $3,000 cash to Wausau Police after finding it on sidewalk
NFL, networks determine which stations air Saturday’s Packers game

Latest News

Associated Press graphic
COVID-19 death rate’s up for 3rd straight day; new cases stay low
"Once a Lumberjack, always a Lumberjack" was a phrase retired principal Dr. Brad Peck said often.
Retired Wausau East principal gets a special surprise
Wausau School District
Wausau School District trying to turn around increased failing grades
USPS is launching Operation Santa Letter where children can send or upload letters to Santa and...
USPS encourages holiday generosity through Operation Santa program
After a $10,000 grant from the BA Esther Greenheck Foundation, the I Believe Foundation is...
I Believe Foundation giving 120 Christmas gifts to at-risk students