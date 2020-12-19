Retired Wausau East principal gets a special surprise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When Retired Wausau East High School Principal Dr. Brad Peck normally walks into the school, he’s usually met with normal conversation.

“I was expecting to come up here and just say happy holidays to the office staff, you know?” Dr. Peck said.

But Friday, the school revealed a special painted phrase on the wall with his famous saying, “Once a Lumberjack, always a Lumberjack.”

“You see that on the wall and wow. What an honor,” Dr. Peck said in front of the painted phrase.

That line, a classic phrase from recently retired principal Dr. Peck, is now a permanent fixture in the school

“We thought what better way to get a piece of Dr. Peck,” said Chris Smith, the vice president for the Wausau East Booster Club.

Beyond the saying, it’s the meaning behind the words that makes it so special.

“Whether you graduated from this school or you worked here a while, we just put so much time and effort into building a community and making sure everyone felt part of Lumberjack high,” Dr. Peck said with a smile under his mask.

“He’s put smiles on the faces of so many people that he’s come into contact with. We were just happy to be a small part of being happy,” Smith said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.