WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday’s prep highlights include Wausau West’s Kiley Deaton leading the Warriors to a massive win over SPASH in girls hoops, Newman thumping Assumption in boys basketball, Marathon pulling away from Stratford in boys hoops and Mosinee toppling Northland Pines in boys basketball.

