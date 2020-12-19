Advertisement

Police on scene, damage reported at Belt’s Soft Serve in Stevens Point

Witnesses say bathrooms appear badly damaged
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Police are on the scene of damage at the Belt’s Soft Serve off Division St. in Stevens Point.

A witness tells NewsChannel 7 there are two police cars on hand and the building is cordoned off.

The side corner of the building that houses the bathrooms appears to have sustained the most damage.

Police have not confirmed any incident.

