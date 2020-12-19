Advertisement

Packers open Ariens Hill for tubing Friday

Tubing on Ariens Hill at night (WBAY photo)
Tubing on Ariens Hill at night (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ariens Hill will open for tubing Friday.

The Green Bay Packers say the tubing hill will open for the season at 4 p.m.

Ariens Hill is located at Titletown, across from Lambeau Field.

Here are regular hours for Ariens Hill:

  • Monday-Wednesday: 4-8 p.m.
  • Thursday-Friday: 4-10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Unlimited tubing is $7. A single ride is $3.

On Community Nights, unlimited tubing will be $3.

Titletown is cashless, meaning you’ll have to pay by card or app.

Hours will change on holidays. CLICK HERE for more information.

Tubers will have to follow COVID-19 protocols. That includes wearing a mask at all times, unless you are eating or drinking.

There will be physical distancing and frequent sanitation of tubing equipment.

Tubers need to sign a waiver. You can do that ahead of time at https://www.titletown.com/waivers.

