Packers open Ariens Hill for tubing Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ariens Hill will open for tubing Friday.

The Green Bay Packers say the tubing hill will open for the season at 4 p.m.

Ariens Hill is located at Titletown, across from Lambeau Field.

Here are regular hours for Ariens Hill:

Monday-Wednesday: 4-8 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 4-10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Unlimited tubing is $7. A single ride is $3.

On Community Nights, unlimited tubing will be $3.

Titletown is cashless, meaning you’ll have to pay by card or app.

Hours will change on holidays. CLICK HERE for more information.

Tubers will have to follow COVID-19 protocols. That includes wearing a mask at all times, unless you are eating or drinking.

There will be physical distancing and frequent sanitation of tubing equipment.

Tubers need to sign a waiver. You can do that ahead of time at https://www.titletown.com/waivers.

