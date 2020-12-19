Advertisement

Nurses say they’re grateful and excited for the chance to attend Saturday’s Packers game

The Packers Organizations invited around 250 front line workers to Lambeau Field
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fresh off a playoff berth., the Green Bay Packers could get closer to clinching home field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win.

In what has mostly been an empty stadium this season, health care workers and first responders will be in the stands Saturday night to watch the game.

“It means a lot that they’re recognizing the hours that we’ve been putting in. It’s a wonderful opportunity,” Samantha Everard, a nurse at the intensive care unit at Bellin Health, said.

The Packers invited around 250 front line workers for their game versus the Carolina Panthers and they’re allowed to bring immediate family members.

Since the start of the football season, Lambeau Field hasn’t been filled to full capacity due to the number of Covid-19 cases in the Green Bay area. A few weeks ago, the Packers organization began allowing staff and their families to sit and watch the games.

Jessica Landry is also an ICU nurse at Bellin and she said working during this pandemic has been challenging.

“It’s trying. You aren’t used to seeing the devastation you know in the amounts that we are seeing it,” Landry said.

She encourages everyone to wear a mask and socially distance, yet there’s optimism in the health care community as a vaccine is now available to select groups.

“It’s very serious, it’s taken lives that you wouldn’t think are being taken,” Landry said.

The experience of working in a pandemic has brought nurses and doctors together.

“We are all in this together, but you know together, we need to be helping each other and doing what we need to do to get through this,” Everard said.

All of those attending will sit in socially distanced pods as part of the Packers’ Covid-19 protocols.

